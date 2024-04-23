The goth-rockers of Evanescence are teaming-up with alternative metal group Halestorm for a round of tour dates across Canada this fall.

The two women-led bands started teasing their joint trek last week with a video of a microphone swinging between Halestorm and Evanescence’s logos.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena will kick-off the run on October 15, followed by gigs in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City, and Ottawa. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Montreal’s Bell Centre, Rogers Place in Edmonton, and Prospera Place in Kelowna before wrapping-up right before Halloween at Ontario’s Budweiser Gardens on October 29. Throughout the run, The Warning will provide support.

The Amy Lee-fronted Evanescence, who made a splash on the scene in the early 2000’s with hits like “Bring Me To Life” and “Call Me When You’re Sober,” last released The Bitter Truth in 2021, as well as the deluxe edition/2023 reissue of 2003’s Fallen. Halestorm, led by Lzzy Hale, arrived in 2009 with their self-titled, garnering critical acclaim with 2012’s The Strange Case of… with “I Miss The Misery” and “Love Bites (So Do I).” They last released Back From The Dead in 2022.

Find Evanescene and Halestorm’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Evanescence & Halestorm Tickets

Evanescence & Halestorm Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Oct. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 16 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Oct. 18 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 20 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Oct. 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Oct. 26 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 28 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 29 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens