Fans at hot, outdoor summer concerts this year are in for a treat: soft-serve ice cream.

Live Nation announced a partnership with CVT Soft Serve, which will bring soft-serve ice cream — packaged in resealable pouches — to Live Nation amphitheaters across the U.S. Fans will be able to buy the treat from the lawn with no need for ice cream machines.

The soft-serve will be available at amphitheaters in cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Long Island, and Wilmington, among others.

“Every season, we look at new ways to improve the fan experience at our venues and this includes curating menu items that are perfect complements to outdoor shows,” Andy Yates, Live Nation’s Head of Food and Beverage, said in a statement. “Thanks to our partnership with CVT Soft Serve, we’re offering an innovative twist on a classic treat that we know fans are going to enjoy.”

CVT Soft Serve was originally only available in grocery stores and is known as the first ice cream company to use sustainable PET recycled plastic for their pouch packaging design. According to Live Nation, research shows that 77% of fans are willing to try new snacks at a show, while 70% are more likely to purchase products at concerts that are sustainable.

“Whether it’s someone’s first show or their hundredth time seeing their favorite band, I’m excited to bring CVT Soft Serve to fans nationwide, making life’s most unforgettable moments a little sweeter,” Joe Nicchi, Founder of CVT Soft Serve, said. “As we continue to increase nationwide retail distribution, it’s incredible that fans can enjoy our product at a concert and then find it on the shelves of their local grocery store.”

Live Nation has previously partnered with food and beverage companies like Liquid Death and Owen’s Craft Mixers.