In a world enchanted by Taylor Swift, a study conducted by Vegas Gems earlier this year has uncovered the winner in the battle of the albums. According to the analysis of 120 keywords related to Swift’s discography, Reputation is the most searched Taylor Swift album in all 50 states.
The data, sourced from ScreenRant and Google Keyword Planner, paints a picture of the American landscape of Swift fandom. Reputation commands the charts with 324,334.2 average monthly searches. The album’s popularity surge can likely be attributed to the anticipation surrounding the re-recording.
Following closely behind is 1989, with 205,940 average monthly searches. The album, which initially debuted in 2016, recently received a “Taylor’s Version” release in November 2023, solidifying its popularity across 48 states.
The bronze medal goes to Lover, the first album entirely under Swift’s ownership, released in 2019. With 177,589.2 average monthly searches, it claims the third position, dominating the charts in 42 states.
Midnights, an album that generates 160,209.2 average monthly searches, finds itself as the fourth most popular in 44 states.
The top five wraps up with Speak Now, originally released in 2010. With 131,579.2 average monthly searches, it sits comfortably in the fifth spot, captivating audiences across 26 states. Notably, the re-recorded version of Speak Now became available in July 2023, contributing to its sustained popularity.
Notably, this study was conducted before Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19 and is already breaking records.
Spotify has officially announced that with the release of her 31 new tracks, Swift has claimed the title of the most streamed artist in a single day, amassing over 300 million streams. Furthermore, The Tortured Poets Department’s debut single, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” has secured the spot as the most-streamed song in a single day, whereas TTPD also marks a historic milestone as the first to reach one billion Spotify streams within a single week.
The “Style” singer is slated to begin the European leg of her tour, starting on May 9 in Paris, France. From there, she is expected to perform in Lisbon, Edinburgh, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Vienna, before making her way back to North America on October 18.
The Eras Tour Dates:
The Eras Tour Dates:
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates 2024
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place