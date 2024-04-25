In a world enchanted by Taylor Swift, a study conducted by Vegas Gems earlier this year has uncovered the winner in the battle of the albums. According to the analysis of 120 keywords related to Swift’s discography, Reputation is the most searched Taylor Swift album in all 50 states.

The data, sourced from ScreenRant and Google Keyword Planner, paints a picture of the American landscape of Swift fandom. Reputation commands the charts with 324,334.2 average monthly searches. The album’s popularity surge can likely be attributed to the anticipation surrounding the re-recording.

Following closely behind is 1989, with 205,940 average monthly searches. The album, which initially debuted in 2016, recently received a “Taylor’s Version” release in November 2023, solidifying its popularity across 48 states.

The bronze medal goes to Lover, the first album entirely under Swift’s ownership, released in 2019. With 177,589.2 average monthly searches, it claims the third position, dominating the charts in 42 states.

Midnights, an album that generates 160,209.2 average monthly searches, finds itself as the fourth most popular in 44 states.

The top five wraps up with Speak Now, originally released in 2010. With 131,579.2 average monthly searches, it sits comfortably in the fifth spot, captivating audiences across 26 states. Notably, the re-recorded version of Speak Now became available in July 2023, contributing to its sustained popularity.

Notably, this study was conducted before Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19 and is already breaking records.

Spotify has officially announced that with the release of her 31 new tracks, Swift has claimed the title of the most streamed artist in a single day, amassing over 300 million streams. Furthermore, The Tortured Poets Department’s debut single, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” has secured the spot as the most-streamed song in a single day, whereas TTPD also marks a historic milestone as the first to reach one billion Spotify streams within a single week.

The “Style” singer is slated to begin the European leg of her tour, starting on May 9 in Paris, France. From there, she is expected to perform in Lisbon, Edinburgh, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Vienna, before making her way back to North America on October 18.

A complete list of upcoming The Eras tour dates and ticket purchasing options can be found below:

