Basketball fans were quick to grab tickets to the forthcoming game between the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever to catch a glimpse at the record-breaking superstar Caitlin Clark this year. However, amid the “unprecedented demand,” the game was moved to a larger venue, leaving fans’ tickets in limbo.

The teams are set to face-off on June 7. While the game was originally scheduled to be played at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the match was moved to Capital One Arena in Chinatown. The Mystics told ABC 7News that the single-game allotment sold out before noon, however, there were some “hiccups.”

Amid the news of the relocation, the Mystics promised “those who have already purchased single game tickets will have an opportunity to select their seats for the game.” Though, this hasn’t been the case for many ticketholders. Fans took to social media to share that their tickets from StubHub are now deemed “invalid” and were cancelled.

I just got a notice my tickets were canceled. I bought these months ago and very disappointed to learn I now have no tickets. — Candice (@cdccharlton) April 23, 2024

We purchased tickets for this game in February through Stub Hub and have now last our tickets! I assumed we would have our seats transferred to a comparable location in Cap One as there was NO communication from the Mystics in advance. Don’t want a refund! — Kristen Simko (@KristenSimko) April 24, 2024

Ticketmaster told the news outlet that those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster “will have the opportunity to buy seats for the new event at the same price” and should receive an email with their new seat location. However, the ticketing giant said that fans who bought their tickets through secondary marketplaces would not be able to transfer their seats.

Those who purchased seats through Ticketmaster are still facing troubles, though; one fan told 7News that she purchased tickets via Ticketmaster in March, but was unable to select tickets at the new 20,000-seat arena.

“I had these tickets in March,” the fan said. “There’s no reason I should have to fight with everyone else and not have a ticket.”

We bought tickets while the match was still at the other arena and then still haven’t been contacted by the Mystics or Capital One Arena to select our new seats…what gives? This was a lot of money spent. — rat king 👑 (@ShellShock_6) April 23, 2024

Would you like to explain why people who previously purchased tickets & were promised that they would be honored are now getting them cancelled? pic.twitter.com/EhKui7WHJx — rachpatmurph (@rachpatmurph) April 23, 2024

Amid the move, ticket prices also exceeded, with some saying tickets in the 400-level doubled in price. Fans are pointing to Ticketmaster’s use of dynamic pricing — the infamous tactic used by the ticketer to increase prices based on demand.

did yall turn dynamic pricing on youre killing me actually why did my 400s level tickets double in price pic.twitter.com/yOzx3seSp5 — drew (@ohceansaway) April 23, 2024

Now upper level seats are $50 face value, they were $25 at 10am. Dynamic pricing is terrible and probably keeping some passionate fans out of the arena. pic.twitter.com/v7XQ4NuOiE — Jesse (@jtrain1212) April 23, 2024

The Caitlin Clark Effect has been seen across the industry; the Iowa Hawkeyes standout guard has played a pivotal role in the surge of interest in women’s basketball — selling-out the Big Ten Women’s Tournament in a historic first. Following a record season, which included surpassing Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball, Clark decided to forgo a fifth college season to enter the WNBA draft.

| RELATED: Big Ten Women’s Tournament to Sell-Out for First Time Amid Caitlin Clark Effect |

Before the Iowa Hawkeyes standout guard was even signed to the Fever, WNBA tickets skyrocketed. While tickets averaged $25 for games like the Chicago Sky versus the Dallas Wings, that price jumped to a whopping $180 when the Wings play Indiana — and this is a similar scenario for any team that plays against Clark this season.

The Washington Mystics will face Indiana Fever again on June 19 and July 10. Those hoping to catch a chance to see Clark in action can catch the Fever taking on the Dallas Wings for her WNBA debut in the preseason on Friday, May 3. From there, the Fever will take on Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun, and New York Liberty.

Find tickets and compare prices to see the Indiana Fever this season below:

Indiana Fever Tickets

Indiana Fever tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Indiana Fever tickets at Indiana Fever’s Official Website

Indiana Fever tickets at StubHub

Indiana Fever tickets at Vivid Seats

Indiana Fever tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS