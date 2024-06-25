Sabrina Carpenter is taking the world by storm amid No. 1 hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and now, she’s heading out on a headlining tour this fall. During the presale, however, thousands of fans trying to obtain presale tickets were left empty handed.

The “Short n’ Sweet Tour” is set to kick-off this November in Columbus, making stops in cities like Montreal, Nashville, Austin, Denver, and San Diego. A “Team Sabrina” presale began June 25 at 10 a.m. During the sale, fans complained of error codes, long queue lines, and exorbitant ticket prices on Ticketmaster.

Thousands of fans were attempting to purchase tickets across North America at the same time; in New York City, over 80,000 people were queued for the 19,000-capacity Madison Square Garden sale and 50,000 people were awaiting tickets for Chicago’s United Center, which holds 23,500 guests.

Fans took to social media to share their frustrations:

This is a typical scenario for fans trying to purchase tickets over the past year; they’re stuck struggling through Ticketmaster’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times, and when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

We’ve seen this across the industry; a handful of artists went on their first large-scale headlining tour over the past year, including Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan. While these acts are just emerging in the industry, their prices are mirroring legacy musicians — and fans are thinking twice as ticket prices have reached greater heights than ever before.

Slow ticketing may be to blame; in this system, prices are set at what the tour organizers (and its partners at companies like Ticketmaster) believe is the highest level that the artist’s fans might be willing to pay, for each level of seating (even down to individual rows, with premiums for things like aisle seats). Initially, tickets are priced high for the must-see superfans, and over time, the prices are expected to drop. Now, we’ve seen that the practice may have run its course, as fans seem tired of the exorbitant prices.

Ticketmaster has been under fire over the past few months, particularly after being targeted in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states alongside its parent company Live Nation over alleged monopolistic business practices.