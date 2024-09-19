Green Day just announced an extension to The Saviors Tour in Australia, but concertgoers Down Under are not happy with the current prices on Ticketmaster, calling out the platform for pricing-out fans.

The punk-rockers’ newly-announced shows are set to kick-off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on March 1, 2025, followed by a gig at Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3. The limited run will wrap-up on March 5 at CBUS Super Stadium, on the Gold Coast. AFI will provide direct support.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” Green Day said in a statement. “And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash.”

| READ: Green Day Draws Conservative Rage for Anti-‘MAGA Agenda’ Lyric |

While presale tickets went on sale this week, Green Day fans were met with dismay amid Ticketmaster’s infamous system, leading to error codes, long wait times, and exorbitant ticket prices. Through Ticketmaster’s “Dynamic Pricing” model — which increases prices based on demand — tickets were listed as high as $500.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration and criticize both the band and Ticketmaster for these unattainable price tags, as well as site errors:

@Ticketmaster_AU your website is not working. it just shows perpetual loading for the Green Day artist presale. Y’all need to sort this out before the other states go on sale. pic.twitter.com/N0pp9XX346 — Eve Michele✨ (@iamcheerbear) September 16, 2024

Yo @GreenDay what the fuck is up with agreeing to @Ticketmaster_AU presale price gouging on the lobby tickets?!? Haven’t even been able to successfully add tickets to the cart because we kept getting refreshed and bumped back to the end of the queue 4’000 people later -> — inastateofdecay – AFAB 🍉🔻🦋💘 (@InAStateOfDecay) September 16, 2024

Quite frankly @Ticketmaster_AU ‘s in Demand pricing is a joke, are @GreenDay @billiejoe aware that that their tickets are being sold for $500.00aud per seat? — james butler (@bundy_1000) September 16, 2024

.@GreenDay fans would rather not attend their future concerts than pay the ridiculous @Ticketmaster_AU

Dynamic pricing. Good on them. Greed never wins out. #greenday #Ticketmaster

https://t.co/HDyLvsxtsp — Ethan Hunter (@theasset) September 17, 2024

ticketmaster explain why ur seats for green day at $400-500 ? what in the dynamic pricing is going on here ?? i got a golden circle collector ticket for $280 but my mum cant get seats because theyre literally pushing $500? — gem the gutter fairy🥳 (@spyglassgem) September 16, 2024

Been a @GreenDay fan forever. Got my son into Green day. We had a ball at lastvshow. Go to get Melbourne Tickets and discover the joy of Dynamic Pricing. Almost double price for nosebleed level 3 seats. F&%k you Ticketmaster. I REALLY hope the band don’t condone this crap. — Steve Dickson (@AusSteveD) September 16, 2024

The whole Dynamic Pricing Ticketmaster dilemma happening with Greenday tickets is crazy. No band is worth $500 just for a seat. There needs to be legislation preventing the lack of competition in ticketing or at least transparency in pricing — Shaun Brien (@Sheenobree) September 17, 2024

Wait so apparently the Australian Green Day tickets had dynamic pricing turned on????? There’s no fucking way Australia’s falling prey to that bullshit absolutely get fucked Ticketmaster you EVIL greeting fucking corporate bastards. — Jayde 🥀 (@subwaypige0n) September 18, 2024

Those who were able to purchase tickets are incredibly upset with the cost. One fan said they purchased four tickets for a whopping $1,800.

“Have had 2 sleepless nights because I paid $1,800 for 4 tickets to Green Day,” the fan wrote on X. “We bought seated tickets because my children would not be able to stand and see anything. They are huge fans of Green Day and this is the only big concert we have taken them to. I’m so upset at the cost.”

Another fan chimed in, writing “Green Day ticket prices for the Australia tour are obscene and what’s worse is that I bought them for Melbourne and Gold Coast.”

The use of dynamic pricing is not new; fans across all genres have called-out Live Nation and Ticketmaster for their onsale process. From Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token, fans have complained of struggling through Ticketmaster’s online queue, facing error codes and long-wait times, and when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are currently subjects of an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 40 states, which aims to break-up the pair for their monopolistic business practices.

| READ: Concert Ticket Pricing Surge Fueled by Artists, Promoters |

The North American leg of the Saviors Tour is set to conclude later this month following appearances in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and San Diego. Alike previous shows on the trek, Green Day will be playing American Idiot and Dookie in-full to celebrate their 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively. Additionally, they’re touring in support of their 14th studio album, Saviors.



Find their full list of upcoming tour dates and various ticketing options below:

Green Day Ticket Links

Green Day tickets via Greenday.com

Green Day tickets at MEGASeats

Green Day tickets at StubHub

Green Day tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Green Day The Saviors Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

2025

March 1 – Melbourne, AUS @ Marvel Stadium

March 3 – Sydney, AUS @ Engie Stadium

March 5 – Gold Coast, AUS @ CBUS Super Stadium