The punk-rockers of Green Day announced an additional round of dates on the “Saviors World Tour.”

The newly-announced shows are set to take place Down Under next year at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on March 1, followed by a gig at Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3. The limited run will wrap-up on March 5 at CBUS Super Stadium, on the Gold Coast.

AFI will provide direct support — marking their first time in the country since 2017.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” Green Day said in a statement. “And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash.”

Alike previous shows on the trek, Green Day will be playing American Idiot and Dookie in-full to celebrate their 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively. Additionally, they’re touring in support of their 14th studio album, Saviors.



The North American leg of the Saviors Tour is set to conclude later this month following appearances in Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and San Diego. The tour made headlines last week when a Detroit show was abruptly paused due to a security alert.

The trio — featuring Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool — were on stage at Comerica Park playing “Longview” when they quickly ran offstage. The show resumed after 10 minutes, and following the performance, Green Day took to social media to share that there had been a “potential safety issue.”

Additionally, the group made noise in the political scene on tour, triggering the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a show in Washington, D.C. During the show, a fan tossed Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared. Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates and various ticketing options below:

Green Day The Saviors Tour Dates

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

2025

March 1 – Melbourne, AUS @ Marvel Stadium

March 3 – Sydney, AUS @ Engie Stadium

March 5 – Gold Coast, AUS @ CBUS Super Stadium