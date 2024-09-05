Green Day’s Detroit gig Wednesday night abruptly paused due to a security alert.

The trio — featuring Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool — were on stage at Comerica Park playing “Longview” when they quickly ran offstage. According to Billboard, a source said that an unauthorized drone had been hovering within sight of the stage before they exited. When security spotted the drone, they pulled the band offstage, the source told Billboard.

The crowd began to sing along to the song in the band’s absence, and after a few minutes, a message was displayed on a video screen that read: “Show Pause. Please Standby for details.”

After around 10 minutes, Green Day took the stage again and finished the song. Armstrong asked the crowd how they were doing and said they’re going to “pick up where we left off.” Then, he asked fans to put away their cellphones to “be here right now.”

While no explanation was given during the show, they took to social media to explain for the delay.

“Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue,” Green Day said in a statement. “DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

Green Day is currently on The Saviors Tour with the Smashing Pumpkins in support of their 14th studio album, Saviors. Throughout the trek, they’re playing American Idiot and Dookie in-full to celebrate their 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively.

| READ: Green Day Draws Conservative Rage for Anti-‘MAGA Agenda’ Lyric |

Already, the group made noise in the political scene on tour, triggering the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a show in Washington, D.C. During the show, a fan tossed Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared. Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Green Day is set to perform next at Denver’s Coors Field on September 7, followed by gigs in a handful of cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland before wrapping-up at San Diego’s Petco Park on September 28. Find their full list of upcoming tour dates and various ticketing options below:

Green Day Upcoming Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park