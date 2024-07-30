Green Day is trending across social media on Tuesday, having triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a Monday night concert in Washington D.C.

The punk rock trio kicked-off the North American leg of their “Saviors Tour” Monday at Nationals Park. During the show, a fan tossed frontman Billie Joe Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Billy Joe Armstrong, lead singer for Green Day, protested in a disgusting way by holding a Donald Trump mask which to many viewers claim represents a dead or defeated Trump while performing in DC barely 2 weeks after his Donald Trump was nearly assassinated.… pic.twitter.com/K0HMM8r3mC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 30, 2024

Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Conservatives took to social media to express their frustration, with many focusing on the mask of Trump being held by Armstrong in an “insensitive” way just two weeks after the former president was targeted by an assasination attempt at a rally.

Green Day had a concert here in DC last night. They decided it’d be a good idea to hold up a severed Trump head. Just TWO WEEKS after he was sh*t in the head. These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/Fn7eP4RTFQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2024

Billie Joe Armstrong holds up a Donald Trump head at a Green Day concert in DC just 2 weeks after Donald Trump was shot in the head at a rally pic.twitter.com/g4woXf0jM4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2024

Ah yes holding up a sign that says idiot because that’s what the band and the fans are. Since when did punk rock talk about politics😂. Sing your songs and shut up either fucking way — TheHollers (@HollersThe45375) July 30, 2024

Time to Boycott Green Day Utter trash https://t.co/okalOBSAz9 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Even a legislator chimed in; former state legislator and congressman Tim Burchett said, “Green Day used to be anti-establishment, now they are the establishment.”

While the right-wing reaction was negative, many rallied to the support of the band, which has a long history of rallying against right-wing politics. In fact, the original lyrics and themes of the American Idiot song, album. and subsequent musical were a reaction to American politics in the early 2000s during presidency of George W. Bush.

The right has their new talking point: “Billie Joe from Green Day holds up a beheaded Trump likeness at a concert a few days ago!” No, you fuckin losers, it’s a mask. — Shannon & Sirius 🙋🏻‍♀️🐶 (@Imaginary_Echo) July 30, 2024

MAGA chuds realizing that Green Day is liberal and anti-Trump in 2024 will never not be hilarious to me. You dudes realize that #Dookie came out 30 years ago, right? Billie Joe and the rest of the eye-liner crew have been this way for for decades 😂 https://t.co/8erZSD38KW — Jonathan Paula 📸 (@JonPaula) July 30, 2024

Was at the Green Day concert last night, it was awesome, great time. Lo and behold they are trending on twitter for making the cult of Trump mad, but like this isn’t anything new. They’ve been blasting Trump since 2016. Anyways, such a fab atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/mxiklKoBA4 — Becca (@LaLaBex22) July 30, 2024

Green Day will forever be one of my favorite bands of all time. Billy Joe calls out MAGA! No we are NOT a part of a MAGA agenda, and we’re NOT going back! @KamalaHQ #Kamala4President2024 #Kamala2024 #GreenDay https://t.co/FcatBZzx8B — Blkhippiee (@BlkhippieeTweet) July 30, 2024

It’s funny how many MAGAs never realized Green Day’s song American Idiot was always about them. 😂😂😂 #MAGAMorons — Bubbie 🪷#YesWeKam (@unklebubbie) July 30, 2024

Political opinions have been in high focus of late as the U.S. lurches towards a presidential election. Earlier this month, Tenacious D made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told the Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”

After a furious conservative reaction to the comments, bandmate Jack Black issued a statement saying he would never condone violence, and while the duo’s remaining tour dates were called off.

| READ: Op-Ed: Choosing Between an Artist and Politics at a Show |

Green Day is set to perform next at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Friday, August 1 before appearing at stadiums like New York’s Citi Field, Fenway Park in Boston, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and Coors Field in Denver. The Smashing Pumpkins will provide direct support for the tour.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” the band said in a statement ahead of the tour. “So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The “Saviors Tour” is in support of Saviors, Green Day’s 14th studio album. The LP follows 2020’s Father of All Motherf–kers and includes the new single “Look Ma, No Brains.” The trek also marks the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit 1994 record Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. Dookie, which helped the three-piece band put them on the map with tracks like “Longview” and “Basket Case,” solidified Green Day as a staple in the punk scene, inspiring dozens of bands to come.

