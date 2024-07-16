Comedian and heavy metal rocker Jack Black of Tenacious D announced he would be cancelling the remaining dates on the band’s tour after bandmate Kyle Gass made a joke about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Tenacious D was performing in Sydney, which happened to fall on Gass’ 64th birthday. Black asked Gass to “make a wish” and blow out candles on a birthday cake. Gass responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The comment was made just hours after the former president was grazed by a bullet in an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

TENACIOUS D member Kyle Gass celebrating his 64th Birthday in Australia, performing in Sydney alongside Jack Black, with a very specific “birthday wish” 📽 @duanejames666 // Wall Of Sound pic.twitter.com/yMdOFmKYO3 — Wall Of Sound (@wallofsoundau) July 14, 2024

Gass’ onstage joke sparked widespread controversy across the internet — from both sides of the political spectrum. A local Australian senator called on the government to deport the band out of the country.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a president is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form,” United Australia party senator Ralph Babet said in a statement. “I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black, and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately.”

While the pair were set to appear at a show in Newcastle in New South Wales on Tuesday as a part of their “Spicy Meatball Tour,” the gig was abruptly postponed.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D’s concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed,” the promoter said in a post on social media. “Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.”

On Tuesday morning, Jack took to Instagram to condone Gass’ comments and announce the cancellation of the remainder of the tour.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black said. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Following Black’s statement, Gass apologized on Instagram, noting that “the line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone,” Gass continued. “What happened was a tragedy and I’m incredible sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

Tenacious D’s Spicy Meatlball Tour crossed the U.S. and Europe and they were set to hit major cities in Australia and New Zealand this month before returning to the states for a round of gigs in October. They last released Post-Apocalypto in 2018, followed by singles “Time Warp” and “Video Games.” It was the band’s first release since 2012’s Rize of the Fenix and their 2006 breakthrough The Pick of Destiny.

The pair have been very forward with their political stance in the past; in 2020, Tenacious D planned a tour of the “swing states” ahead of the presidential election, dubbed “The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!” as a part of the 46 for 46 series. The series aimed to promote “voter registration and overall civic action through music.”

“Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of this administration,” the pair said ahead of the trek, noting that “now is the time to elect a REAL leader.”