Jordan Davis Sets 18-City Headlining ‘Ain’t Enough Road Tour’

Jordan Davis is gearing up for his headlining “Ain’t Enough Road Tour,” set to kick off in fall 2025.

The 18-city trek will begin on September 11 at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA, before making its way across the U.S., hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York, and St. Louis. The tour will wrap up on October 25 in Estero, FL, at Hertz Arena.

Joining Davis on the run will be Mitchell Tenpenny, who has previously toured with the country singer and recently shared the stage with him on Luke Combs’ Australian stadium tour. Rising artist Vincent Mason will also join the lineup.

When talking about touring, Davis shared with Billboard, in part, “We’re so blessed with an amazing fanbase, truly, the people that have been to 30+ shows and who continue to come and see us and support us,” Davis says.

“When I think of a new tour, that’s who I immediately go to, the day one fans. It’s like, ‘How do I do something that they haven’t seen?’ If I can do something that feels new and feels cool to a fan that’s been there from day one, I think I’m going to cover the wide range of fans we’ve picked up along the way.”

Tickets for the tour are slated to go on sale Wednesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. through Davis’ fanclub, The Parish. General on sale are set to be available beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. For more information and additional details, fans can visit jordandavisofficial.com.

A complete list of Jordan Davis’ tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 11 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 12 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept.18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Sept. 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 3 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

Oct. 16 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Oct. 17 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Oct. 23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Oct. 24 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 25 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena