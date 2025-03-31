Zach Bryan Adds Huntington Stadium Show to 2025 Tour Lineup

Zach Bryan has unveiled his final stadium stop for his 2025 tour.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia, on August 30. The 38,000-capacity venue will welcome Bryan alongside special guest Petey USA.

The announcement came via an Instagram post, where Bryan confirmed that this will be his last tour update of the year.

“Last announce of the year! Excited to be back in a place that has always treated my boys and me like family. Playing this one not only because we want to but because @jay_cisco_ would have killed us if we didn’t. Go Herd!”

Notably, his Huntington show follows another recently announced date—September 6 at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium. The “Pink Skies,” singer is also set to make history this fall as the first artist to ever headline a concert at Michigan Stadium. The performance is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 27, in Ann Arbor.

Additionally, Bryan is scheduled to headline three nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the Golden Gate Park Concert Series and California’s Stagecoach Festival in April. Bryan is also set to take his music internationally with two performances at London’s BST Hyde Park in June.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bryan’s official website.