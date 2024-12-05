San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is gearing up to host Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon for a headlining performance at the Polo Field on Friday, August 15.

Produced by Another Planet Entertainment, proceeds from the series contribute to the prevention of budget cuts to San Francisco’s city parks and recreational programming.

Allen Scott, president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s lineup, noting that they’re “beyond thrilled to bring Zach Bryan along with Kings of Leon to Golden Gate Park Concerts for the very first time.”

“It’s an incredible lineup in an exceptionally stunning and unique setting,” Scott said. “We can’t wait for fans to come in from all over the country to experience this memorable night.”

The Golden Gate Park Concert Series has long celebrated live music at the Polo Field, a space that has hosted some of the most legendary acts in music history. Since its first concert in 1967, the venue has welcomed performances by icons such as the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix and Pearl Jam.

More recently, the series returned with its debut installment last August, featuring System of a Down and Deftones, drawing an audience of over 50,000 fans.

In addition to headlining the Golden Gate Park Concert Series, Kings of Leon and Bryan are slated to perform a concert on July 20 at MetLife Stadium. Bryan is also scheduled to headline California’s Stagecoach Festival in April, as well as two performances at London’s BST Hyde Park in June.

Tickets for Bryan and Kings of Leon Golden Gate Park Concert are slated to go on sale December 6 at 12 p.m. PT at goldengateparkconcerts.com.