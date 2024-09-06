The 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival lineup has arrived, featuring headlining performances from a diverse array of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Sturgill Simpson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Creed, and Nelly.

The country music festival — presented by Goldenvoice as a sister festival to the highly-acclaimed Coachella — will return to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Throughout the weekend, a handful of notable country acts will take the stage alongside the headliners, featuring Brothers Osborne, Whiskey Myers, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Flatland Cavalry.

Aside from country music, Stagecoach is branching out to include popular artists in other genres, including the heartthrobs of Backstreet Boys, the “Iris” stars of Goo Goo Dolls, hip-hop’s Shaboozey and T-Pain, and legendary DJ Diplo.

Presale tickets will be available starting Friday, September 13 at 11 a.m. PT via the festival’s website, with three-day GA passes starting at $579. Specialty passes will also be up-for-grabs, including the “Corral Standing Pit,” “Rhinestone Saloon Pass,” and “Corral Reserved Seating,” as well as several VIP packages.

See Stagecoach’s full lineup below, as well as various ticketing options for the 2025 event:

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets at Stagecoach Official

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets at StubHub

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets at Vivid Seats

Stagecoach 2025 Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer