Shakira Adds Four More Shows to Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour in Mexico

Shakira has announced four additional dates for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico. The new shows bring her total performances in the country to 15, surpassing her own record.

The Colombian superstar will now return to Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium on August 29 for an additional show. This will mark Shakira’s eighth performance at the venue, a milestone that places her ahead of acts such as Paul McCartney, Metallica, Coldplay, and Taylor Swift in terms of total performances at the stadium.

The additional tour dates extend beyond the capital, with Shakira set to perform at Estadio Corregidora in Querétaro on September 2, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on September 6, and Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on September 12.

Ticket presales for Banamex cardholders will begin on March 28, with general sales opening to the public on March 29.

Additionally, the singer is set to launch the U.S. leg on May 13 in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium. From there, Shakira is set to make stops in cities such as Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Miami, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, and Las Vegas before her final performance on June 30 in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit shakira.com.