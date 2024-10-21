Shakira’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour is set to extend into 2025, with many dates upgraded to stadium shows.

The 2025 leg of Shakira’s tour is slated to begin on May 13 in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Miami, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, and Las Vegas before her final performance on June 30 in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

Shakira’s announcement follows the success of her record-breaking Latin American tour leg, which set new milestones in music history. In just two hours, Shakira managed to sell out 18 stadium shows, with 950,000 tickets purchased. The fan response also led to her adding a fifth show in Mexico City, making her the first female artist to achieve such a feat.

Additionally, Shakira is scheduled to kick off the Latin American leg of her tour on February 11, 2025. The singer will visit several countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile.

General on sale is set to begin on Friday, October 25, at 12 p.m. local time through Shakira’s official website. However, those who register for the Artist Presale by October 22 can secure tickets early, while Citi cardholders have exclusive access to a special presale from October 23 through October 24.

A list of North American dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran 2025 Tour Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park