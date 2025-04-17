John Mayer, Kings of Leon Tapped to Headline Pilgrimage Festival 2025

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is set to return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 27 to 28.

Leading the bill are John Mayer and Kings of Leon, who will each headline a night of the two-day event. Also set to perform are the Turnpike Troubadours, Young the Giant, Father John Misty, Grace Potter, and Maggie Rose.

Adding to the lineup are artists like Sam Barber, Better Than Ezra, Colony House, American Aquarium, and Angel White. Up-and-comers and roots-based acts round out the schedule, including the Sam Grisman Project, The Heavy Heavy, Taylor Hunnicutt, Eddie 9V, and verygently.

Since its launch in 2015, Pilgrimage has hosted popular artists such as Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, and Willie Nelson. Last year’s event included names such as Dave Matthews Band, Hozier, Noah Kahan, and NEEDTOBREATHE.

Tickets for the 2025 edition of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival go on sale Thursday, April 17 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Pilgrimage Festival website.

A complete lineup up can be found below:

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Lineup