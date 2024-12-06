Newcastle’s Come Together Festival has announced Kings of Leon as its second headliner for their June 4 to 8 inaugural event.

The rock band is slated to take the stage at the inaugural festival on June 8, following a set by Robbie Williams, who will headline the festival’s opening night on June 4. In addition to the headliners, the festival will feature special guests Courteeners.

“We’re beyond excited to announce Kings of Leon as a headline act for Come Together Festival,” Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe, expressed in a statement. “Alongside Robbie Williams, these are two of the biggest names in the music world, and we can’t wait to see them perform on the same stage in Newcastle.”

“With such an incredible lineup, this is shaping up to be an unforgettable festival experience for fans across the UK and beyond,” Leighton-Pope added.

Additionally, Kings of Leon are scheduled to join Zach Bryan for a special MetLife Stadium concert on July 20. As well as a headlining performance at the Polo Field on Friday, August 15 as part of the Golden Gate Park Concert Series.

Presale tickets for the Come Together Festival were released earlier this week, with the general sale scheduled to begin on December 6. Festival goers can visit the official Come Together festival website for additional information and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements.