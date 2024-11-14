Zach Bryan has unveiled one of his biggest shows planned for 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bryan shared the news on Wednesday, announcing that he’ll be joined by acclaimed rock band Kings of Leon for the July 20 event. In his announcement on Instagram, Bryan expressed his excitement about playing at MetLife Stadium.

“Always been a dream to play MetLife Stadium, so we’re doin it with Kings of Leon on July 20th, 2025,” Bryan said. “Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 1 p.m. ET anywhere you can buy tickets. One of the only shows we are slated to play next year. See yall there!”

The light schedule comes after his 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour. The tour’s next stop will be in Edmonton on November 17, continuing through to a finale at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with two consecutive nights on December 18 and 19.

Notably, the MetLife show announcement follows accusations of emotional abuse against his ex-girlfriend, social media personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

During an episode of the “BFFs Podcast” with co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, LaPaglia opened up about her relationship with Bryan, alleging he had emotionally abused her. LaPaglia further claimed that the country singer had offered her $12 million and a New York apartment in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding their relationship.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Bryan has largely remained silent on the personal details of the breakup.

Before the MetLife show, Bryan’s 2025 schedule includes a spot at California’s Stagecoach Festival in Indio on April 15. From there, the “Something in the Orange” singer is slated to head to the United Kingdom for two performances at London’s BST Hyde Park on June 28 and 29.

Tickets for the MetLife Stadium concert are set to go on sale November 15 at 1 p.m. ET.