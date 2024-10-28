Country music star Zach Bryan has confirmed his debut as a U.K. festival headliner with an upcoming performance at London’s Hyde Park in 2025.
The event, slated for June 28, will see Bryan take the stage for his biggest-ever U.K. audience as part of the BST Hyde Park concert series, which annually draws top international talent to central London.
This headlining slot at BST Hyde Park marks a milestone in Bryan’s career, as it will be his first U.K. performance since his 2023 tour, where he played a series of intimate gigs, including London’s 890-seat Islington Assembly Hall. This time, the “Pink Skies” singer will be performing in front of an estimated 65,000 fans.
Bryan’s upcoming Hyde Park performance comes alongside major acts in the 2025 BST Hyde Park lineup. The series has already announced Jeff Lynne’s ELO as a featured act, with the British band confirming this show will be their farewell live performance. The festival’s full roster for 2025 is expected to be announced soon.
| RELATED: Jeff Lynn’s ELO Announces Farewell Concert in July 2025 |
Additionally, Bryan teased new music with a potential collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Snoop hinted at the partnership during an appearance on the Today Show, sharing that Bryan had sent him a track.
“Zach sent me a song,” Snoop said with a smile. “I gotta put a verse on it.”
The “Something in the Orange” singer is currently on tour, with his next performance slated for November 17 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. He is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Vancouver, Sacramento, Glendale, Salt Lake City, and Tulsa before wrapping up his tour on December 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Bryan is also set to headline Stagecoach in April 2025.
Tickets for Bryan’s BST Hyde Park performance go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT on October 30 via the festival’s official website. Fans can secure their spot by visiting one of the links below:
Zach Bryan Ticket Links
Zach Bryan tickets at MEGAseats
Zach Bryan tickets at zachbryan.com
Zach Bryan tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Zach Bryan tickets at Vivid Seats
Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour Dates
November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
November 30 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
December 3 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 4 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 6 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 12 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 18 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
December 19 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
April 25 — Indio, CA | Empire Polo Field
June 28 — London | Hyde Park