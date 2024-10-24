Jeff Lynn’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) has announced their final live show after a 55-year career.

The farewell gig is set to take place at London’s Hyde Park as a part of BST Summertime festival on July 13, 2025. This marks the first-announced concert as a part of the London series next year. While no opening acts have been announced at this time, fans can expect an array of special guests.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2024,” Lynne said in a statement. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, noted in a statement that Jeff Lynne’s ELO shows “are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalog of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years.”

“Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honor, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park,” King said. “We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

Currently, Lynne’s ELO is on the road for the “Over and Out US Tour.” The trek will stop at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum next on October 25 and 26, followed by a gig at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on October 29.

ELO was first formed by Lynne alongside Roy Wood and Bev Bevan in 1970, followed by the addition of Richard Tandy a year later. In 2014, the Lynne brought the band back to life with Tandy. The group has since released two albums, including 2019’s From Out of Nowhere. ELO is best known for hits like “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Telephone Line,” and “Livin’ Thing.”

Lynee’s ELO tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Tour Dates

October 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

October 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 13, 2025 – London, GB @ Hyde Park