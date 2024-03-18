Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra is gearing up for their final run across North America.

“The Over and Out Tour” is set to hit 27 dates throughout the summer and fall, kicking-off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on August 24. From there, they’ll appear in Toronto, Cleveland, Boston, San Francisco, and Dallas, making stops along the way at venues like Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Portland’s Moda Center, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 25.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 21 with the code KEY via ELO’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 22. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

ELO was first formed by Lynne alongside Roy Wood and Bev Bevan in 1970, followed by the addition of Richard Tandy a year later. In 2014, the Lynne brought the band back to life with Tandy. The group has since released two albums, including 2019’s From Out of Nowhere. ELO is best known for hits like “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Telephone Line,” and “Livin’ Thing.”

Find the full list of Lynee’s ELO tour dates below:

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra Farewell Tour 2024

08/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum