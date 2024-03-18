Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra is gearing up for their final run across North America.
“The Over and Out Tour” is set to hit 27 dates throughout the summer and fall, kicking-off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on August 24. From there, they’ll appear in Toronto, Cleveland, Boston, San Francisco, and Dallas, making stops along the way at venues like Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Portland’s Moda Center, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 25.
Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 21 with the code KEY via ELO’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 22. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
ELO was first formed by Lynne alongside Roy Wood and Bev Bevan in 1970, followed by the addition of Richard Tandy a year later. In 2014, the Lynne brought the band back to life with Tandy. The group has since released two albums, including 2019’s From Out of Nowhere. ELO is best known for hits like “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Telephone Line,” and “Livin’ Thing.”
Find the full list of Lynee’s ELO tour dates below:
Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra Farewell Tour 2024
08/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
