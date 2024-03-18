Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour made headlines for handing out free emergency contraceptives over the past week, but now, the “Vampire” singer’s team has pulled the initiative.

Earlier this month, fans were treated to a care package during Rodrigo’s show, which included two boxes of the emergency contraceptive Julie — also known as “Plan B” — as well as lubrication, condoms, and information on how to access abortion care. The contraceptives and information was available through booths by the Missouri Abortion Fund and Text Rights By You, a hotline focused on reproductive rights resources for teens.

The GUTS-branded packages went viral, with many outspoken about praising or criticizing Rodrigo.

Now, the materials will no longer be available on the GUTS Tour, per Variety. The communications manager for the DC Abortion Fund, Jade Hurley, told the publication that the National Network of Abortion Funds said Rodrigo’s team halted the distribution of contraceptive materials because “children are present at the concerts.”

“The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception,” Hurley told Variety. “What we’re doing is completely legal in all 50 states.”

Rodrigo has not commented on the change.

Nonetheless, the pop star has been very vocal about her pro-choice stance. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Rodrigo expressed her outrage during a performance at Glastonbury Festival. She also launched the Fund 4 Good initiative in February, donating a portion of her proceeds from the GUTS Tour to reproductive rights organizations like NNAF.