Newcastle’s Town Moor is set to host the largest music festival in the North East’s history. From June 4 to June 8, the new Come Together Festival is slated to bring a line-up of UK and international music artists to the heart of Newcastle.

This event, led by TEG Europe in collaboration with The Freemen of Newcastle and the Newcastle City Council, aims to be a defining moment for the city and the wider region’s music scene.

TEG Europe’s Managing Director, Toby Leighton-Pope, expressed his enthusiasm for this festival.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring an event of this calibre to the North East,” Leighton-Pope said in a statement. “Newcastle can expect an unforgettable festival experience featuring some of the biggest and best names in global music.”

“This festival is all about celebrating the region, its culture, and its love for music, and we can’t wait to share more details in the coming weeks. We’re gearing up for what will be a landmark event for the region.”

TEG Europe is responsible for producing over 2,000 live shows annually, including concerts by artists such as Noel Gallagher, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. Operating as part of the larger TEG network, a global leader in live entertainment and ticketing, TEG Europe has a presence across 40 countries and six continents.

A spokesperson for The Freemen of Newcastle also expressed excitement about the festival and teaming up with TEG.

“We are delighted to be working alongside TEG to deliver this huge event for Newcastle and the wider region,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have one of the largest and most iconic outdoor events spaces in the UK. We look forward to welcoming attendees from all parts of the UK.”

“Together we have a long-term plan to make this a high-profile annual celebration on the Town Moor, and with the level of international artists already booked we are all excited to see the first shows announced.”

Festivalgoers awaiting details on the festival line-up and ticket information can visit the official Come Together festival website.