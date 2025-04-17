Tripping Daisy Return for 2025 Summer Tour

Tripping Daisy is heading back on the road this summer, unveiling a 2025 tour that will bring the alt-rock icons to over 20 cities across North America. The trek, dubbed the “Summer Tour 2025,” kicks off June 21 in their hometown of Dallas and wraps July 20 in Charlotte, NC.

The tour sees the band hit a mix of intimate clubs and festival stages, including stops at venues like Marquis Theater in Denver, Turf Club in St. Paul, and House of Blues in Cleveland. Other major cities on the route include Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Tickets for select shows on Tripping Daisy’s Summer Tour 2025 go on sale beginning this Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticketing details, visit the band’s official website at trippingdaisy.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Visit Tripping Daisy Tickets for more.

Formed in the early 1990s, Tripping Daisy rose to prominence with their psychedelic-tinged alternative rock sound and high-energy live performances. Though the group disbanded in 1999 following the tragic death of guitarist Wes Berggren, they reunited for select shows in the 2010s and continue to hold a cult following among fans of the ’90s alt-rock scene.

Tripping Daisy Summer Tour 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/21 Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX 06/22 Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK 06/23 Warehouse on Broadway – Kansas City, MO 06/25 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO 06/27 The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE 06/28 Turf Club – St. Paul, MN 06/29 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA 07/01 Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO 07/02 The Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL 07/04 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 07/05 The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN 07/08 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH 07/09 A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH 07/10 El Club – Detroit, MI 07/11 Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON 07/12 Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC 07/14 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT 07/16 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA 07/17 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY 07/18 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA 07/19 Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC 07/20 The Underground – Charlotte, NC

