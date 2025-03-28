Broadway’s ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ Revival Announces Final Extension

The latest Broadway revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” has officially extended its run through June 28.

Currently playing at the Palace Theatre, under the direction of Tony Award winner Patrick Marber, the revival began previews on March 10, with an official opening set for March 31.

Leading the cast are Kieran Culkin as Richard Roma, Bob Odenkirk as Shelley Levene, and Bill Burr as Dave Moss. Rounding out the ensemble are Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Baylen, and John Pirruccello as James Lingk.

Notably, the news of this extension puts an end to discussions surrounding an all-female Broadway staging of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. A female-led production was originally announced in 2019, with Amy Morton set to direct, but the project never materialized.

Since its premiere at London’s National Theatre in 1983 and its Broadway debut the following year, “Glengarry Glen Ross” has become one of Mamet’s most celebrated works. The fast-paced drama follows a group of Chicago real estate agents who will do whatever it takes to close their next big sale, specifically on the highly coveted Glengarry Highlands properties.

The current production’s creative team features scenic designer Scott Pask, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and production stage manager Barclay Stiff. The producing team is led by Richards, Gold, Caiola Productions, and Roy Furman.

For more information and details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Glengarry Glen Ross” website.