Producers of Broadway’s revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” have announced an extension to its limited engagement.

Initially slated for a 12-week run, the David Mamet play will now continue through June 14 at the Palace Theatre, adding an additional two weeks.

The revival, set to begin previews on March 10 with its official opening night on March 31, brings together a cast led by Bob Odenkirk, Kieran Culkin, and Bill Burr under the direction of Patrick Marber. The revival marks the play’s third return to Broadway following revivals in 2005 and 2012.

Odenkirk takes on the role of Shelley Levene while Culkin steps into the shoes of Richard Roma. Burr rounds out the lead trio as Dave Moss. The production also features Michael McKean as George Aaronow, alongside Donald Webber Jr. as office manager John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Detective Baylen, and John Pirruccello as the client James Lingk.

Production is handled by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold. The creative team includes scenic designer Scott Pask and lighting designer Jen Schriever, with Barclay Stiff as the production stage manager.

Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” first made waves in London in 1983 before moving to Broadway a year later. The play follows the salesmen over two days as they attempt to sell plots in Glengarry Highlands, hoping to replicate a past success at Glen Ross Farms.

Tickets for the extended performances are now available at GlengarryOnBroadway.com.