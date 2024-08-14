The acclaimed stage play “Glengarry Glen Ross” is set to return to Broadway.

The new production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025. The revival will mark the Broadway debut of Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr. Kieran Culkin is also set to take the stage, with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold leading the production as principal producers.

For Culkin and Odenkirk, this production follows the conclusion of their roles in the television series “Succession and Better Call Saul.” Meanwhile, Burr, recently wrapped up his standup comedy tour, “Bill Burr Live.”

Slated to direct the cast is Tony-winning Patrick Marber.

“In 1983, I saw the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in London,” Marber recalled in a statement. “I was just nineteen. The play blew my young soul away. It was one of the reasons I wanted to work in theatre. Forty years later, I am so thrilled to be directing it on Broadway with these incredible actors. I will do my utmost to ensure that this great American play brings audiences the same great pleasures it brought to me.”

“Glengarry Glen Ross” opened in 1983 and garnered widespread acclaim for its dialogue and portrayal of a ruthless real estate office in Chicago. The 1992 film adaptation, featuring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Alec Baldwin, further popularized the play.

Theater goers can visit the official “Glengarry Glen Ross” website for the latest cast announcements and information.