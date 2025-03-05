Zach Bryan to Headline Notre Dame Stadium in September

Zach Bryan is taking his music to another legendary college venue. The Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter has announced a concert at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, set for September 6.

The show will see Bryan joined by comedian Shane Gillis and Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 7.

Notably, the Notre Dame show comes on the heels of Bryan’s record-breaking announcement that he will be the first artist to ever perform at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Mike Seamon, Notre Dame’s vice president for University operations, events, and safety expressed that “we’re excited to continue to bring world-class events to the South Bend-Elkhart region.”

“Zach Bryan’s debut at Notre Dame with Shane Gillis and Dermot Kennedy will be another fun and memorable night for the University and the community,” Seamon said in a statement.

Notre Dame Stadium, with a capacity of 78,000, has previously played host to only a handful of concerts. Country icon Garth Brooks was the first to headline the venue in 2018 and later returned for another sold-out show in 2022. That same year, Billy Joel performed at the stadium, drawing more than 45,000 attendees.

| RELATED: Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon Announced for Golden Gate Park Concert Series in 2025 |

The “Something in the Orange” singer noted in an Instagram post that “my good friends Shane, Dermot and me are coming to play for The Fighting Irish.”

“This will be one of the last shows we announce,” Bryan said. “Thank you guys for understanding the boys and me taking time away from the road. Couldn’t go without having some of the most talented people I know play with me out at Notre Dame. Love you guys and feel more blessed by the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan)

In addition to his college stadium stops, Bryan is slated to perform three shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this July, as well as a special performance at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in August—an outdoor venue typically reserved for the Outside Lands Festival. Bryan will also make appearances overseas with summer gigs in the UK and Ireland, including a headlining slot at British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

For more information and additional details about Bryan’s upcoming shows, fans can visit zachbryan.com.