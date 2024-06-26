Global superstar Post Malone is heading out on a tour this fall in support of his forthcoming debut country album.
The 21-date “F-1 Trillion Tour” will hit stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals this fall, kicking-off at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 8. Along the way, Malone is slated to make stops in Syracuse, Boston, Charlotte, and Atlanta, appearing at venues like Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park, The XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, and The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. He’ll also perform at New York City’s Global Citizen Festival before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on October 19.
The Fools For You will provide support.
The trek comes after Malone’s “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” run last year, as well as the forthcoming record F-1 Trillion. The LP marks Malone’s debut country record, which will include singles “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton.
“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone shared.
F-1 Trillion, Malone’s sixth studio album, follows 2023’s Austin and Twelve Carat Toothache the year prior. Each of his records have topped the charts, collectively garnering attention with smash-hits like “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “Psycho” with Ty Dolla Sign, “Better Now,” “Circles,” and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.
F-1 Trillion Tour tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on June 26, followed by additional presales throughout the week. A general on sale will take place on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Malone’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival
Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium