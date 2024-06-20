Global Citizen Festival 2024 is set to take place at Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 28, featuring headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro. The festival aims to create a dynamic event featuring music, activism, and global unity in an effort to combat extreme poverty and bring attention to social and environmental initiatives.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” Doja Cat said. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

“As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman said in a statement. “For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

The festival will also feature appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, and Chris Martin of Coldplay, who serves as the Global Citizen Festival Curator.

Global Citizen has implemented a ticketing system where attendees can earn their way to the festival. Tickets are free but must be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or website. These actions include advocacy and engagement activities designed to pressure governments and private sector leaders to commit to tangible change.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

