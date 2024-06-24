Three of WWE’s largest stadium events are heading to Indianapolis next year as a part of WWE’s newly-announced partnership with Indiana Sports Corp.

Through the first-of-its-kind partnership Royal Rumble will head to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. The city will also host a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years, with dates yet to be announced. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE Live Events will take place across Indiana, with shows in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.

Chris Lengentil, WWE EVP’s talent relations and head of communications, said that “Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium.”

“Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana,” Legentil said.

The partnership will also see WWE and Indiana Sports Corp working with community partners across Indiana to create a state legacy program to leave an impact beyond the three live events.

“For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage,” Indiana Sports Corp president Patrick Talty said in a statement. “This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”

Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, which bring-in hundreds of thousands of fans each year, have a combined economical impact of more than $200 million. This year, WrestleMania and Royal Rumble set all-time records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media.

While an official general on-sale date for Royal Rumble 2025 has not been announced at this time, fans can register to receive an exclusive presale offer here. Fans can also place a deposit and access exclusive presales via On Location.