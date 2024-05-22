Cleveland is taking over this year’s WWE SummerSlam, and already, sales seem to be off to a strong start.

According to WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales to all pro wrestling events, WWE reportedly sold 45,835 tickets to SummerSlam. There is just over 70 days until the event, and currently, there are 6,844 tickets left for a setup of 52,679 seats.

At this time, there is a big section closed-off at the Cleveland Browns Stadium for the August 3 event, though it will likely open as the event gets closer — making room for more seats.

| READ: Cleveland Will Host WWE SummerSlam |

This year’s event follows 2023’s record-setting SummerSlam, which took place at Detroit’s Ford Field. At the time, the event set a new gate record for any non-WrestleMania with $8.5 million until the 2024 Royal Rumble eclipsed that mark. Additionally, it was dubbed the most-watched SummerSlam in WWE history. SummerSlam is expected to be the largest WWE event ever hosted in Ohio.

WWE’s live event schedule is stacked this summer; on June 15, the entertainment company will host its first-ever event in Scotland for “Clash at the Castle” at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, following the previous record-setting “Clash at the Castle” in Cardiff back in 2022. Additionally, Toronto will host WWE Money in the Bank on July 6.

Find various ticketing options for this year’s SummerSlam below:

WWE SummerSlam Tickets

SummerSlam Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

SummerSlam Tickets at On Location

SummerSlam Tickets at StubHub

SummerSlam Tickets at Vivid Seats

SummerSlam Tickets at Ticket Club