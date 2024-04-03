WWE will host its first-ever event in Scotland for “Clash at the Castle.”

The show, slated to take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday June 15, follows the record-setting “Clash At the Castle“ in Cardiff, Wales in 2022. It will also commence the same weekend as Glasgow’s Friday Night Smackdown.

Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar are among the WWE SuperStars hailing from Scotland.

“We are excited to bring both “Friday Night SmackDown” and “Clash At The Castle: Scotland” to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a statement. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

Wrestling fans can register for an exclusive presale here. Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available via On Location, where fans can enjoy opportunities like appearances with WWE Superstars, exclusive merchandise, and more.

As previously announced, WWE World at WrestleMania is bringing a five-day interactive experience to wrestling fans this April. WWE is also slated to take over the city of Cleveland for this year’s SummerSlam.