Rock musician Lenny Kravitz announced a special series of concerts set for October 2024 at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The “Blue Electric Light” residency will feature five nights at the Dolby Live venue, marking the only confirmed U.S. performances by Kravitz for the year.

Kravitz is known for his eclectic style — blending rock, blues, soul, R&B, funk, jazz, reggae, hard rock, psychedelic, pop, folk, and ballads. His residency is slated for October 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26.

The timing of the residency coincides with the release of Kravitz’s 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light – set to drop on Friday, May 24. Additionally, Kravitz is gearing up to play the 2024 UEFA Champions League final kickoff show on June 1. Following this appearance, Kravitz will embark on a run of shows across Europe this summer, further promoting his new album.

A presale for the residency is set to kick off on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. PT via Kravitz’s official site with the code “SOUNDCHECK,” followed by a general on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Various presales are also set to take place throughout the week. Find a full list of ticket-purchasing options for Kravitz’s “Blue Electric Light” residency below:

