Rock legend Lenny Kravitz is set to take the stage at Wembley Stadium as he headlines the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off show. On Saturday, June 1, the iconic musician will deliver a performance featuring both his classics and new tracks from his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light.

The event is scheduled to be held before the clash between Germany’s Dortmund and Spain’s Real Madrid.

Kravitz’s involvement in the Kick-Off show marks a significant moment, as the event is part of a tradition upheld by Pepsi and UEFA for the past eight years. With 90,000 fans expected to fill the stadium and a global audience of 100 million tuning in.

“It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many,” Kravitz shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”

Building up to the big day, Pepsi has released a short film titled “Wembley Is Blue.” The film features Kravitz preparing for the performance by painting the iconic stadium blue, enjoying a can of Pepsi, and strumming his Flying V guitar for a rendition of his hit “Fly Away.”

Following his Wembley performance, Kravitz will embark on a European tour to support his new album, Blue Electric Light. The tour kicks off on June 23 at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, and will see Kravitz performing at various arenas and festivals across Europe throughout the summer.

Additionally, Kravitz just announced a brief residency on October 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.