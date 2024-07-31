Blxst has announced his 30 show “I’ll Always Come Find You” tour with Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, Joony, and Zacari scheduled to provide support on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on October 1 in Houston at House of Blues. From there, the rapper is scheduled to make stops in major cities such as New Orleans, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and San Diego before his final performance on December 5 in Honolulu at The Republik.

Tickets for the “I’ll Always Come Find You Tour” will be available starting with Citi presales on Tuesday, July 30. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets from July 30 at 10 a.m. until August 1 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Blxst’s most recent album, I’ll Always Come Find You, was released on July 29, 2024, and features 20 tracks. Additionally, special guests Joyce and Joony are featured on the album in songs “Better Off Friends” and Thousand Hours.”

A complete list of “I’ll Always Come Find You” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Blxst Tickets

Blxst tickets at MEGAseats

Blxst tickets at Blxst official website

Blxst tickets at StubHub

Blxst tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Blxst tickets at Vivid Seats

I’ll Always Come Find You Tour Dates 2024

Tue Oct 01 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^%

Wed Oct 02 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre ^%

Thu Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore ^%

Sat Oct 05 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues ^%

Mon Oct 07 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom ^%

Thu Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle ^%

Fri Oct 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^%

Sun Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore ^%

Tue Oct 15 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston ^%

Wed Oct 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^%

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 1 7^%

Sat Oct 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^%

Thu Oct 24 – St Louis, MO – Pageant ^%

Sat Oct 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ^%

Mon Oct 28 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues %

Wed Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues %

Fri Nov 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

Sat Nov 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

Sun Nov 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl #

Wed Nov 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo #

Fri Nov 08 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

Sat Nov 09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

Tue Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater #

Fri Nov 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

Sat Nov 16 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento #

Tue Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

Thu Nov 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

Fri Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater #%

Thu Dec 05 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik &

^with Leon Thomas

#with Joyce Wrice

&with Zacari

%with Joony