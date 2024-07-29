Myke Towers is getting ready for his North American tour, “La Pantera Negra,” this fall – sharing its name with the rapper’s upcoming album.

After a successful tour in Spain, Towers is scheduled to bring his music to 18 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour is slated to kick off on October 2 in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. From there, the rapper will make stops in various cities such as Boston, Toronto, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Miami, Denver, Houston, and San Diego before his final performance on November 3 at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater.

In 2024, Towers received four nominations at the Latin American Music Awards for Song of the Year, Global Latin Song of the Year, Best Song – Urban, and Best Collaboration Urban.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the “La Pantera Negra” tour and album name, Towers shared with Billboard Español, “There was a legendary person in my neighborhood [Quintana, in Río Piedras] who had several panthers as pets. One escaped and it was a mess. So I said, ‘I’m from here. I’m the black panther of Quintana.’”

A complete list of “La Pantera Negra” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Wed Oct 02 | Fairfax, VA | EagleBank Arena

Thu Oct 03 | Boston, MA | Agganis Arena

Sat Oct 05 | Toronto, ON | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sun Oct 06 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Tue Oct 08 | Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 09 | Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

Fri Oct 11 | Reading, PA | Santander Arena

Sat Oct 12 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sun Oct 13 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Oct 16 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Thu Oct 17 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Tue Oct 22 | Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre

Thu Oct 24 | Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Oct 26 | Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena

Wed Oct 30 | San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Thu Oct 31 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Fri Nov 01 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Nov 03 | Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater