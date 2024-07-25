Country Cattle Music Festival made its debut this past April, and after having a successful run, the event is set to return to Gonzales, Texas next year. The next edition is scheduled for April 10 to 12, 2025 and will coincide with the Bicentennial of Gonzales.

The inaugural Cattle Country Festival featured headliners Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Koe Wetzel. Over 30 artists took the stage, including country favorites Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, and Shane Smith & The Saints.

“We knew this festival was going to be special and unlike any other, but we are still in awe of the reception from the first year, with people from all over the state, country, and world still reaching out to us about how much fun they had,” Festival Founder Marcus Federman expressed in a statement. “There is just something magical about listening to country music on a ranch surrounded by the Guadalupe River.”

The 2025 Country Music and Camping Festival is slated to return to “The Boot,” – a 400-acre ranch along the Guadalupe River. The location provides not only a unique backdrop to the festival but also swimming areas for attendees.

While the lineup for 2025 remains under wraps, it is expected to be announced in the coming months. Country fans can stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements and updates by following the festival on Instagram and Facebook or by subscribing to the Cattle Country newsletter at www.cattlecountryfest.com.

“Next year is going to be bigger and better, and we are going to bring the same spirit that captured all of us in the fest’s inaugural year,” the festival notes.