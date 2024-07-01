“Drag: The Musical” is officially set to debut Off-Broadway this fall, featuring a cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni. The musical is set to begin its run at New World Stages on September 30, with the grand opening night scheduled for October 21.

Co-written by Drag Race Alaska Thunderfuck, known mononymously as Alaska, has teamed up with collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon to create the musical. The storyline centers around two rival drag bars, each struggling to stay afloat amidst financial issues.

Alaska will not only be behind the scenes as a writer but will also perform with the cast until January 11, 2025. Joining her will be fellow Drag Race stars Jujubee and Jan Sport, as well as performers Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos, and Joey McIntyre, who will be part of the show through November 24. Additional casting announcements are anticipated in the coming weeks.

“When I first moved to Los Angeles, I dreamt of being an actor. Then I realized being an actor is hard, so I became a Drag Queen,” Alaska shared. “ Now, after almost 20 years of drag, I’ve written myself into a musical. I think New York audiences are going to love this sweet and simple tale of Drag Queens being cunty to one another. What I’m trying to say is: Dreams really do come true.”

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information theatergoers can visit “Drag: The Musical” official website.