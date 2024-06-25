The 1998 coming-of-age movie “Can’t Hardly Wait” is set to be adapted into a stage musical. While the timeline for the world premiere remains under wraps, the project is being developed by Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave Music.

Known for its portrayal of high school life and teenage angst, the film is set to come alive on stage with a jukebox score that aims to capture the spirit of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The film’s ensemble cast, featured notable ’90s teen idols such as Lauren Ambrose, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Seth Green, and Selma Blair.

Sinead Daly, a writer known for adapting screenplays, is tasked with transforming the screenplay by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (who also directed the film) into a stage script. The production team for the musical includes Michael Barra and Allison Bressi from Lively McCabe.

The musical will feature a selection of hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s, pulling from the catalogs of Primary Wave and Sony Music Publishing. Jesse Vargas, who is handling arrangements and orchestrations, will be in charge of blending the songs into the story.