Idina Menzel is set to return to the stage in the 2024–2025 season with the new musical “Redwood.” The “Wicked” actress is set to take on the leading role of Jesse.

“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Broadway, and the fact that I get to do it with Redwood, a musical that means so much to me, makes it even more special,” Menzel said in a statement. “This show has lived in my bones for 15 years, from the very first time Tina and I discussed working together. Finally getting to do it on Broadway is really a dream come true.”

The narrative of Redwood centers on Jesse, a successful businesswoman, mother, and wife whose seemingly perfect life belies a broken heart. At a pivotal moment, Jesse decides to leave her old life behind, setting off in her car to the forests of Northern California.

Directed by Tina Landau, who also penned the book and co-wrote the lyrics, Redwood is slated to open in 2025 at a Broadway theatre yet to be announced. The production has its world premiere in February at the La Jolla Playhouse.

Redwood features music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, with additional contributions from Menzel. The La Jolla staging included performances by Tony nominee De’Adre Aziza as Mel, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Becca, Michael Park as Finn, and Zachary Noah Piser as Spencer. The production also featured understudies Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Lance Arthur Smith, and Aja Simone Baitey.

Producers Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Loudmouth Media are at the helm of the Broadway production.

For more details on “Redwood” and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, theatergoers can visit the musical’s official website.