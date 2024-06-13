Broadway’s “Back to the Future: The Musical” welcomes two new cast members to the show.

The original West End and Broadway actor Hugh Coles, in the role of George McFly, will be replaced by Evan Alexander Smith. Actor David Josefsberg will join the cast as Strickland, replacing Merritt David Janes. They will begin performances on June 25.

Previously, Josefsberg has starred in productions such as “Spamalot,” “Beetlejuice,” “Les Misérables,” “Motown,” “Grease,” and more on the Great White Way, while Smith’s credits include his current performance in the Broadway revival of “Merrily We Roll Along,” as well as “Amazing Grace” and Off-Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, “Back to the Future” features new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The musical sticks closely to the film, narrating the story of Marty McFly who traveled back to 1955 in a time machine invented by Dr. Emmett Brown. Just as it happens in the movie, Marty changes the course of the history, and has to fix it in order to save his own existence before returning to 1985.

The current principal cast features Casey Likes as Marty McFly, 2024 Tony Award nominee Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, along with Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry and Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen.

“Back To The Future’s” stage adaptation had its world premiere in Manchester, England in 2020. The Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning show began previews on June 30 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, with an official opening on August 3, 2023.

