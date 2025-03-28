‘Something Rotten!’ Will Make Official U.K. Premiere in 2026

Broadway’s hit musical “Something Rotten!” will meet British theater-goers in 2026 as a fully-staged production. The complete details regarding the show’s U.K. premiere, including dates, venue, and casting, will be revealed at a later date.

The comedy musical made debut on Broadway in April 2015 at the St. James Theatre. Running through 2017 on the Main Stem with more than 700 performances, “Something Rotten!” garnered ten Tony Award nominations, one of which were for Best Musical. It won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical with Christian Borle for his performance as Shakespeare.

Set in 1595, the comedy musical tells the story of the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, playwrights who try to stage the world’s first-ever musical while feeling envy of their bright rival, one William Shakespeare.

With a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and a score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten!” toured and was staged across the USA and internationally, following its Broadway run. Last year, London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane hosted concert performances of the show which was instantly sold-out.

Producers Kevin McCollum of Alchemation and Joshua Andrews of JAS Theatricals said, “After the success of the Broadway run and American tour and the incredible response to the Drury Lane concerts we are excited to bring the show to the land of Shakespeare!”

For more information about the U.K. premiere of “Something Rotten!”, check out production’s official website.