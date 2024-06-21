The Broadway musical “Swept Away” has officially set its start dates and will make its debut at the Longacre Theatre. Previews for the new show are scheduled to begin on October 29, with the official opening night scheduled for November 19.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, the musical will feature music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated The Avett Brothers and a book by Tony Award-winning writer John Logan.

“Swept Away” tells the tale of four survivors of an 1888 shipwreck off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. As these individuals grapple with survival, they must confront their past actions and contemplate the themes of guilt, redemption, and forgiveness.

The creative team behind “Swept Away” includes choreographer David Neumann and music arrangers and orchestrators Chris Miller and Brian Usifer. Will Van Dyke serves as the music director. The design team features Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, and sound designer John Shivers.

The musical initially ran this past winter at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, where it garnered significant acclaim. The cast from the Arena production included Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. This ensemble first brought the story to life during the musical’s 2022 world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

The casting process is managed by Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, though the final Broadway cast will be announced at a later date. Theatergoers can visit the musical’s official website to stay up-to-date on the latest information.