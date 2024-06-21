The stage is gearing up for the Broadway debut of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, set to headline in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical, “The Last Five Years.”

Directed by Whitney White and nominated for a Tony in 2024, the production is slated for a 14-week limited engagement in spring 2025, with a venue yet to be disclosed.

“The Last Five Years is one of the greatest original American musicals in the canon. I could not be more excited to bring it to Broadway for the first time with Nick and Adrienne, two powerhouse performers and lovers of theatre,” White shared in a statement. “I fell in love with this musical many years ago when I was a student at Northwestern. I found it then, and still consider The Last Five Years to be such a human portrait and a beautiful exercise in making time—the one thing we are all bound to—feel consequential. The songs are iconic, and the vibes are very 2000-and-now because this is a story about artists falling in and out of love and what happens when something has to come to an end.”

“The Last Five Years” chronicles the complex relationship between two New Yorkers, Jamie, an up-and-coming author portrayed by Jonas, and Cathy, an aspiring actress portrayed by Warren. Spanning five years, the musical explores their journey as they navigate the highs and lows of love, success, and personal aspirations in New York City.

Originally premiered at Northlight Theatre and later embraced Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2002, the musical quickly became a favorite among theatergoers – culminating into a critically acclaimed film adaptation in 2014 starring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick.

“For 25 years, I have let The Last Five Years lead me on its journey, through our very first production in Skokie in 2001 to our Off-Broadway premiere a year later, a thrilling film version, a record-breaking revival at Second Stage, and thousands of productions spanning every continent,” Composer Jason Robert Brown shared.

“I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway. To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true, and to have Whitney’s extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken 25 years, but the time is right.”

To stay up-to-date on the latest announcements and for additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Last Five Years” official website.