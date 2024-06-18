Broadway’s longest-running, Tony-winning revival of “Chicago” will now see Robyn Hurder play Velma Kelly until September 15.

Hurder previously played Mona and also covered the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” before stepping into the role of Velma Kelly on March 26. Her role as Kelly was initially set for a limited engagement through June 16.

Joining Hurder on stage are Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes Eddie Bennett, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jeff Gorti, Jaquez, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Shur, Colt Adam Weiss, and Matthew Winnegge.

Since its 1996 debut, “Chicago” has performed to more than 34 million people, with over 33,500 showings worldwide across 38 countries and over 525 cities. This run has earned it the title of the second-longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassed only by the recently closed The Phantom of the Opera.

The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb. The production includes direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Duncan Stewart of ARC Casting.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the current “Chicago” revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997. It also garnered accolades for Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Walter Bobbie, lighting designer Ken Billington, and choreographer Ann Reinking.

Theatergoers can secure their spot to Broadway’s “Chicago” by visiting one of the links below:

Chicago Ticket Links

“Chicago” tickets at MEGAseats

“Chicago” tickets at Chicago the Musical’s official website

“Chicago” tickets at StubHub

“Chicago” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Chicago” tickets at Vivid Seats