Jinkx Monsoon is set to return to the cast of Broadway’s “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre, reprising her role as Matron “Mama” Morton for a limited engagement from June 27 to July 12. The two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race previously made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” in January 2023.

Monsoon’s initial run in “Chicago” made history as she became the first drag queen to portray Mama Morton on Broadway. Her performance garnered widespread acclaim, breaking box-office records and playing to standing-room-only crowds. Joining Monsoon in the current cast are Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, is Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn.

“Most of my life, and my entire artistic career—I have known the roles I would play well, but I also knew the industry was not yet giving actors like me the chance to prove it,” Monsoon shared in a statement. “During that one 10-week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself—and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show. I am still just a kid, in shock and awe of this wonderful world I get to be a part of.”

For your chance to see Monsoon take on the role of Matron “Mamma” Morton, find tickets via the production’s official website. Theatregoers can also find tickets by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”