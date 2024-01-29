Broadway is set to witness a new star. Ariana Madix, known for her role on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and as a finalist on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” will make her debut in the Tony-winning revival of “Chicago” on January 29. Madix’s limited engagement as Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre runs through March 24.

“Chicago” continues its record-breaking run at the Ambassador Theatre, marking its 27th anniversary on the Main Stem. Madix joins the current cast, which includes the returning Amra-Faye Wright as Velma, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, James T. Lane as Amos Hart, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The creative team behind “Chicago” includes Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse for the book, John Kander for the music, and Ebb for the lyrics. The direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Duncan Stewart.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the current production of “Chicago” earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997. Notable accolades also went to actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, and lighting designer Billington and Reinking.

For your chance to catch Madix starring as Roxie Hart, find tickets via the production’s official website. Theatregoers can also find tickets by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”