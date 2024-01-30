With the matchup for Super Bowl LVIII set after Sunday’s victories by the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco Giants, fans are seeing some wild ticket prices as the market for the biggest sporting event of the year sees its true kickoff. With a hair less than two weeks to go before things get underway in Las Vegas, Super Bowl ticket prices are averaging well over five figures, with a “get-in” price no lower than $8,500.

“Fans shopping for tickets have had to absorb super high prices all year, and the Super Bowl is no different,” says Sean Burns, a spokesperson for Ticket Club, which says the early ticket market for Super Bowl LVIII is higher than any his company has tracked. “Between the fan excitement for a first-ever Vegas Super Bowl and the fact that the league’s owners have exerted tighter control over ticket inventory for the league’s marquee event every year, this one is shaping up to be another record-setting hit to fans’ wallets.”

According to data provided by Ticket Club – a resale marketplace which offers “all-in” ticket prices with zero service fees for its members – the median asking price for a ticket to this year’s game stood at a staggering $11,800 on Monday morning, up by about $500 since the teams had been finalized. The market had actually been even higher earlier in the playoffs, but came down after the opening Wild Card Round, which knocked out teams including the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and fan-favorite and market-driver Dallas Cowboys.

To start the final stretch of price fluctuation, Ticket Club reported a “get-in” minimum price after fees of $8,504. That’s 15% higher than the lowest asking prices immediately following the Conference Championships before Super Bowl LVII.

While the prices will almost certainly decrease as the opening kickoff approaches (last year’s average price paid ended up at around $5,400 at Ticket Club according to Burns), the upward pressure on ticket prices is something that has become unavoidable across the board for consumers looking at major events. In this instance, a massive driver of the price increase is the fact that NFL owners have made significant efforts to corner the market on Super Bowl tickets for years now, restricting all but a tiny fraction from being sold through any channel outside the league’s preferred partner On Location Experiences, which bundles tickets with all kinds of “experience” add-ons at various pricing levels.

According to TicketNews analysis, tickets purchased through On Location Experiences have consistently been the most expensive across a survey of major marketplaces with tickets for sale to Super Bowl LVIII. On Monday, the least expensive ticket through On Location was $10,281 after fees, with a median coming in at $15,045. That’s higher than any of the other marketplaces examined (StubHub, Vivid Seats, and MEGASeats in addition to Ticket Club). This has been consistent for the entire span of tracking that TicketNews has done, which dates back to the last weeks of the NFL regular season.

This is apparent on plots of both the minimum and median price tracking:

Super Bowl LVIII Pricing Trends – Lowest Ticket Price

Super Bowl LVIII Pricing Trends – Median Ticket Price

Where are Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices Now?

According to Ticket Club, the price ranges by stadium “level” for Chiefs vs. 49ers II (it is, you may recall, the same matchup from Super Bowl LIV in 2020) are as follows:

400-level Super Bowl ticket prices – $8,503-13,654

300-level Super Bowl ticket prices – $8,989-18,633

200-level Super Bowl ticket prices – $9,936-18,210

100-level Super Bowl ticket prices – $10,084-$42,107

A ticket in one of the 50 yard line sections (Section C134 or C112) will cost you upwards of $40,000 at this point. Different marketplaces have different available tickets, but there is some overlap as always – and the prices vary greatly from one to another – click the marketplace name to view currently available tickets and prices:

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices – Monday 1/29/2024

Where Will Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices Go From Here?

Historically, you can expect ticket prices to trend downwards, and there isn’t much to suggest otherwise in terms of this being a unique event, outside of it being in Las Vegas for the first time ever. Kansas City has been to multiple Super Bowls in its recent era, so there’s no novelty motivating its fan base for the trip west. San Francisco hasn’t been quite as frequently, but their second appearance in five seasons brings nothing game-changing like we might have expected to see if the Detroit Lions had held on for a victory Sunday – which would have led to that team’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The question for most fans considering their ticket purchase options – do you buy now to ensure you have a seat at Allegiant Stadium, or do you wait it out and see where prices move in the next 10 days? You might luck out and get a (relatively speaking) bargain – but you could wind up waiting things out and seeing the market turn the other way – and wind up watching on TV instead.

Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl LVIII?

Finally, the important question. The answer? We have no idea. The superstar has been along for the ride with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs throughout the playoffs, including Sunday’s victory on the road in Baltimore. But The Eras Tour gets back underway overseas early in 2024 – and Taylor Swift will be performing shows – in Japan – in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. We’ll just have to wait and see.